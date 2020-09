FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was transported to the hospital after he was struck by a car Tuesday night.

According to Captain Mike Brandt with Florence Police, officers responded to the 200 block of West Lucas Street shortly after 8 p.m. for a call for a crash involving a pedestrian. That man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not filed any charges against the driver at this time. The Florence Police Department Traffic Unit will continue to investigate the crash.