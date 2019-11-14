Man tried to sexually assault woman before being killed in officer-involved shooting, NC police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The 27-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wilson on Wednesday attempted to sexually assault a woman at a senior center earlier the same day, police said.

Roy McAllister Jr (Wilson police)

Roy Anthony McAllister, Jr. was shot and killed by an agent with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles following an incident at the Wilson Senior Center, police said.

Witnesses told police McAllister entered the senior center before its opening and demanded money from a female employee, police said.

McAllister then attempted to sexually assault the woman as he held her against her will, police said.

The woman tried to escape but was hit in the face. Police said several elderly women entered the center and interrupted the assault, police said.

“These victims were forced into an office and made to lie down and one was robbed of her car keys,” police said in a release.

The scene of the shooting near Jordan and Meadow streets.

McAllister ran from the scene and made contact with DMV License and Theft investigators about a mile from the senior center at Meadow and Jordan streets.

The Wilson Senior Center is located next to a DMV office on Goldsboro Street.

McAllister was shot and killed during that encounter with the DMV agents, police said.

“Items located on McAllister’s person at the scene were determined to belong to the victims of the robbery, kidnapping, and attempted sexual assault from the Wilson Senior Center,” police said.

The identity of the DMV agents involved in the shooting have not been released.

The two DMV agents involved have been placed on administrative leave.

McAllister was in a South Carolina prison for 16 months due to a robbery with a dangerous weapon conviction in 2011, court document show.

The SBI is now handling the case, which is standard in all officer-involved shootings.

During the initial response to the robbery call, Wilson police detained a person at the Wilson Donut Shop. That person was released after it was determined they were not involved in the robbery.