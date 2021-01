Deputies ask for help in locating Johnny Bethea Jr. (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Johnny Bethea Jr. is wanted on several warrants, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It’s not clear what those warrants are for.

The agency says Bethea has long dreadlocks, is 5’9″ and weighs about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about Bethea is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 423-8216 or Marion County 911 at (843) 423-8399.