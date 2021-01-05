Man who lost close November election for Florence County sheriff now part of new sheriff’s command staff

Florence County Sheriff’s Office command staff (pictured from left to right: Capt. Scott Brown, Capt. Lynette Patton, Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, Director Michael Brown, Sheriff TJ Joye, Capt. Michael Brumbles, Capt. Timothy McFadden, Major Mike Nunn, and Capt. Darrin Yarborough; photo courtesy of FCSO)

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – The man who narrowly lost to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye in the November election has joined Sheriff Joye’s command staff.

Darrin Yarborough, who ran as a democrat against the Republican Joye, is now a captain with the sheriff’s office.

Yarborough lost to Joye by fewer than 3,000 votes in November:

Florence Co. Sheriff candidate Votes Percent of votes (R) TJ Joye 30,377 52.41% (D) Darrin Yarborough 27,577 47.58%

On Election Night, Joye thanked Yarborough for keeping the race clean. He called him “a great man” and said he ran a great campaign.

This marks a return to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for Yarborough, who was fired from the department in October 2018. The reason given for separation at that time was “Termination, Pleasure of the Sheriff has expired”. News13 previously reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to ask what led to Yarborough’s firing, but no further details were provided. Kenney Boone was the sheriff at that time.

Weeks after his firing, Yarborough was hired by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office as a major. Months later, he was fired after announcing his candidacy for Florence County Sheriff. He later filed a lawsuit against the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and then-Sheriff Tony Chavis, claiming wrongful termination. At last check, that lawsuit remains active.

Yarborough began his career in law enforcement in 1993 as a correctional officer at the Florence City-County Complex. He has also worked for the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Detention Center.