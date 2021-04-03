Marion man organizes candlelight vigil for 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington was reported missing last Monday after she was last seen at her home on Highway 76 in Nichols, according to Horry County police. Her 2012 Buick LaCross was found unoccupied on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County Monday evening.

Leroy Oweens of Marion County stepped up and brought the community together to pay tribute to Elvington. “No one told me to do this. I just woke up with it on my heart,” Oweens said.

Oweens says he has no connection to the Elvington family and stated since this case he’s seen a lot of racial discrimination on social media. So he put together this vigil together to pay tribute to the Elvington family and also end the hatred seen on social media.

“It’s just overwhelming. The love and support we’ve got from all the community and all the law enforcement It’s what’s keeping us going. We have to pull together and I want to thank Leroy for putting this together. I never met him before in my life,” Harold Elvington said.

Elvington says he agrees that unfortunately race has become an issue in his mother’s murder and e wants it to stop. He stated his mother was a teacher, she worked with all races and that he’s going to miss her.

“Just family and she prepared us. I think any question that I’m going to have…if I go back and can draw that memory, she prepared us, we were prepared. We know she’s in Heaven and that’s such a good feeling. There’s no doubt,” Elvington said.