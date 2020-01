MARION, SC (WBTW) – A Marion woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after deputies say she struck the adult with a belt.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s say Odette Akers, 43, was an in-home nursing aid on West Sellers Road during the time of the incident. On Oct. 13, Akers “assaulted a victim who is a vulnerable adult by striking her with a belt,” according to the report.

Akers was released Wednesday on bond.