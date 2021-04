SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 47-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday evening.

Rodney Locklear, of Maxton, was hit about four miles east of Laurinburg on U.S. Highway 74, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Locklear, who was a pedestrian, was hit by a GMC SUV at about 8:40 p.m., according to NCHP.

No information was immediately available about if the driver will face charges.

