May passenger counts at the Myrtle Beach International Airport break new record

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport saw recordbreaking passenger counts in May, setting a precedent for what airport leaders expect will be
MYR’s best summer yet.
In May 2021, the number of people arriving on flights, or deplanements, totaled 167,143compared to 153,174 in 2019. Total passenger traffic, which includes both arriving and departing
passengers, totaled 326,774, an 8.2% increase from 301,923 passengers in May 2019, MYR’s
previous best May on record.
In 2019, a record-breaking 1.3M arriving passengers were recorded at MYR. The Airport is
expecting to see nearly the same level of traffic this summer alone, with approximately 1M
arriving passengers expected during the summer months.
“It’s no secret that Myrtle Beach continues to rank among the top destinations in the United
States for leisure travel and our passenger counts reflect that demand. We could not be more
pleased with the level of interest expressed in travel from our airport,” said Scott Van Moppes,
Director of Airports.
“While the airport team anticipated heavy traffic in 2021, passenger counts
continue to surpass expectations, a trend we expect will continue into the foreseeable future.
With the addition of a new airline, 12 new destinations and total nonstop offerings to more than
50 markets in 2021, MYR is proud to offer passengers more access than ever from our
destination.”
Heavy passenger traffic is expected at MYR for the foreseeable future. Travelers are reminded to
please arrive at the airport a minimum of two (2) hours prior to departure time to avoid missing
their flight. Passengers should also consider arranging ground transportation prior to arriving at
MYR to avoid wait times.