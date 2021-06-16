May passenger counts at the Myrtle Beach International Airport break new record

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport saw recordbreaking passenger counts in May, setting a precedent for what airport leaders expect will be

MYR’s best summer yet.

In May 2021, the number of people arriving on flights, or deplanements, totaled 167,143compared to 153,174 in 2019. Total passenger traffic, which includes both arriving and departing

passengers, totaled 326,774, an 8.2% increase from 301,923 passengers in May 2019, MYR’s

previous best May on record.





In 2019, a record-breaking 1.3M arriving passengers were recorded at MYR. The Airport is

expecting to see nearly the same level of traffic this summer alone, with approximately 1M

arriving passengers expected during the summer months.



“It’s no secret that Myrtle Beach continues to rank among the top destinations in the United

States for leisure travel and our passenger counts reflect that demand. We could not be more

pleased with the level of interest expressed in travel from our airport,” said Scott Van Moppes,

Director of Airports.



“While the airport team anticipated heavy traffic in 2021, passenger counts

continue to surpass expectations, a trend we expect will continue into the foreseeable future.

With the addition of a new airline, 12 new destinations and total nonstop offerings to more than

50 markets in 2021, MYR is proud to offer passengers more access than ever from our

destination.”



Heavy passenger traffic is expected at MYR for the foreseeable future. Travelers are reminded to

please arrive at the airport a minimum of two (2) hours prior to departure time to avoid missing

their flight. Passengers should also consider arranging ground transportation prior to arriving at

MYR to avoid wait times.



