MB Chamber of Commerce urges locals to set safety example for visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is working to bring “safe tourism” to the Grand Strand amid the pandemic.

The “Visit Responsibly” Campaign was launched as the state reopened public beach accesses, after executive orders were lifted.

The campaign includes television, online, and radio advertisements in 60 locations throughout the country.

Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the chamber, says locals need to set the example for visitor expectations.

“I’d like every business to take this promise and I’d like to have all their employees wearing masks and wearing gloves, if appropriate and following all the guidelines. We can’t force them to do that. There’s no law that says they have to do that. We’re not going to shame them, we’re going to use positive reinforcement,” said Riordan.

The summer season has just begun and positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise along the Grand Strand.

Riordan says most family vacations are planned eight weeks in advance and the purpose of the ads are to encourage visitors to plan trips during the off-season.

“We want to be responsible citizens here too and we’re not trying to create a situation in which people come and put themselves at risk or put others, our friends and neighbors. That’s not our intent at all,” said Riordan.

Riordan says safe vacationing is happening right now with proper social distancing and mask wearing.

If Horry County becomes overwhelmed with positive cases, she says the ads can be easily pulled from air.

“We are all trying to stay flexible and change with the times. Evolve based on the data and information that we all get,” said Riordan.

Many locals have expressed concerns that out of state visitors are responsible for the influx of cases.

State officials in Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia have reported a spike in cases after residents visited the Myrtle Beach area.

Riordan says the “blame game” causes unnecessary tension, as we all can do a better job at following CDC guidelines.

She acknowledges that a large portion of visitors and locals are not social distancing, nor wearing masks while in public.

Even in the most distant settings, Riordan says people can never be “too safe.”

“In the case of the folks from West Virginia visiting, for all we know they never wore a mask while they were here. Never followed any of the guidelines. It could also be that they were asymptomatic at the time they took their trip here and when they came back – again, we want to celebrate them. They weren’t feeling well and they went and got a test and now they can contact trace,” said Riordan.

On Monday Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13 she discussed a mask wearing mandate with the city’s attorney.

