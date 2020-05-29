MB City Council tables “ambassador program” over budget concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – This week Myrtle Beach City Council postponed their vote to approve an “ambassador program.”

On Tuesday council members said while in a pandemic, the city needs to be fiscally responsible and needed to revisit the city’s budget.

“Without seeing those numbers deeper and understanding where this $500,00 can come from, we didn’t think we would have enough votes this passed Tuesday. So, we are able to continue it and that will hopefully in a couple weeks, after next week’s budget retreat, get us the number of votes that we need so we can try this program for a year,” said City Council Member John Krajc.

Krajc says ambassador programs have been successful in cities like Ashville, North Carolina.

The city says ambassadors will be an added “layer of help” for the downtown area.

Block by Block is the proposed company the city plans to appoint.

The company agreed to hire ambassadors locally, who will help with litter control and supporting police.

“It’s not law enforcement. It does not supersede that by any means. They’re just an extra set of eyes and ears. Sometimes our police officers tend to things that aren’t police issues,” said Director of the Downtown Office, Lauren Clever.

Thing like helping lost visitors, or directing people to correct parking lots.

Ambassadors will also be trained in CPR, as well as social outreach that can provide resources to the homeless community.

“It’s not going to fix everything. It never will no matter where you’re at, but it’s certainly something that could help the area just become better. Let’s continue to keep it that way, because we want our visitors to know that it’s clean and it’s safe,” said Clever.

City council will meet next week to discuss the program’s budget at their budget retreat.

