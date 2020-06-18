MB Tanger Outlets to host American Red Cross blood drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tanger Outlets and The American Red Cross are teaming up to help meet the demand for blood at the local area hospitals.

Due to the increased need for blood, Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach on HWY 17 and American Red Cross Blood Services will host a blood drive on June 19 from 9 a.m – 3 p.m. in Suite 815, between Vineyard Vines and The North Face outlets.

During the blood drive, American Red Cross Blood Services will also be testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

To pre-register to donate visit their website by clicking here, or day-of-event walk-ins are welcome.

