MBFD selling t-shirts for Autism Awareness, proceeds donated to Project Lifesaver

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department recently formed their first ever charity organization called MB Fire Cares.

MB Fire Cares is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization created to give back to the community.

Their first fundraising efforts will help people with family living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The idea for the cause came from firefighter Chris Farah, who has been with the department for four years.

“The original goal was just to raise that awareness and acceptance of Autism Spectrum Disorder and with how often we’re out in the streets, how many people we interact with on a day-to-day basis. You know, I thought it would be a cool idea,” said Farah.

His idea came to life through the printing of t-shirts.

The department partnered with Native Sons Apparel Printing to raise Autism Awareness.

$10 of every t-shirt purchased will be donated to Project Lifesaver.

“Project Lifesaver they provide tracking bracelets to children who are maybe non-verbal or have a tendency to wander,” said Farah.

So far more than 90 shirts have been sold, raising nearly $1,000 for the cause.

“We’re planning on selling 500, would love to sell five million of them,” said Farah.

Short sleeve t-shirts cost $25 and long sleeve shirts cost $35.

The shirts will be sold until February 3 and are available for purchase online.

“It would be awesome if I could be out to dinner and see a handful of people wearing them. That’s the goal,” said Farah.