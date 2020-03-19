McLeod Loris Seacoast gets first confirmed coronavirus patient

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – McLeod Loris Seacoast confirmed its first inpatient who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Honoring the privacy of this patient and their family is part of our responsiveness to this diagnosis as well,” McLeod Loris Seacoast posted on Facebook. “Appropriate medical and safety precautions are being taken in the care of this patient, as with all patients at McLeod Health.”

McLeod Health is following all CDC guidelines regarding the isolation of this patient and precautions for those involved in their care.

“We take this opportunity to reflect with gratitude on the dedication of our staff, their tireless efforts in these unprecedented times, as well as to reinforce to the community a sense of confidence that we continue to live out our values each and every day as teams committed to be the choice for medical excellence.

“Thank you for helping us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities as we seek to keep you informed.

“The safety and mitigation of the spread of this disease is our highest priority.”