Medical chopper called after bad crash in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews were forced to all a medial helicopter to rescue at least one patient after a bad crash on Highway 9 in Longs.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are telling people to avoid driving the west-bound lanes of Highway 9 near Camp Swamp Road, after a crash involving two vehicles. So far, at least one person has had to be airlifted to the hospital. Two patients were injured, one evacuated by helicopter.

The call was dispatched at around 9:30 Thursday morning, according to social media posts by HCFR. Keep an eye out for the newest information. WBTW News13 will share it as soon as possible.