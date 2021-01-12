Midweek clouds clearing out!

Morning mist & drizzle will come to an end and skies will slowly clear out this afternoon! Highs are on track to reach the lower-mid 50s, dropping to an average range of the mid 30s overnight, with a great deal of clearing.

A warming trend will start Wednesday and brief shower could move through late Wednesday night. High pressure will bring dry weather Thursday and Friday. We will warm up toward the end of the week with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday with a slight chance for a shower Friday night.

Cooler weather will return for the weekend as we dry out. Highs will be near average to start next week.

Today, cool with a misty morning, then late day clearing. Highs in the low-mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 54-56.