Midweek heat will be going nowhere

It’s another Toasty Tuesday! The hot & humid weather will continue through the rest of the week for us as highs remain above average for us in the short term.

We’ll remain mostly dry, but the heat and humidity could spark an isolated storm this afternoon. High temperatures today will be a little cooler than we saw yesterday, but will still be above normal.

The hottest days this week will be Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland, close to 90 along the coast. A cold front will push through the area on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler temps will are likely on Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s.

Today: Good breaks of sun, warm & humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows 68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-96 inland, 86-88 beaches.