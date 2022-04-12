Good morning my friends on this Toasty Tuesday!

A good deal of sun works to hold on today with highs pressing to the upper 70s along the coast, with temps in the mid 80s slated for our inland communities. Above average temperatures will hold steady through the middle of this week, but some shake-ups are coming.

Clouds will increase into Wednesday, but high temps will be similar to today as conditions stay dry. A cold front will potentially bring some spotty thunderstorms late on Thursday, with some lingering showers into Friday. Most of any rain activity there looks to be slated for Thursday night.

Isolated showers remain possible for Easter weekend, but rain chances aren’t too impressive at the moment. Keep checking back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny skies hold on with highs to the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight: Partial clearing with mild temps in the mid 60s to some upper 50s further inland.

Wednesday: Clouds increase, but highs remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s.