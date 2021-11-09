Midweek warmth hold for our afternoons

Good morning all! Our sunny & warmer weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure is still in control and has us only with blue skies for today.

Sunshine today and Wednesday will help result in highs in the 70s. High pressure will move offshore Thursday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolinas.

There will be more clouds around and it will be a bit more humid. Showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. It will clear for the weekend, but it will also cool down with highs in the 60s. The cooler fall feels will continue into next week.

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs 76-78 inland, 73 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows 44-46 inland, 50 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.