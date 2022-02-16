Midweek warmth works to settle in

Happy Wednesday my friends! We will continue to warm up through the rest of the week. Sunshine today and Thursday will be mixed with a few clouds, as mild temps track up for our afternoons.

Highs will find their way into the 60s today, bumping to the 70s on Thursday. A cold front will press through the region as we get into Friday, bringing with it scattered rain showers as soon as Thursday night.

Cooler weather will move in for the weekend, but it will just cool us to normal levels for this time of year. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s. Warmer weather will return again next week, ahead of another anticipated cold front during the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs average in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be toasty, in the low to mid 70s.