MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – We are wrapping up the last day of 2023. Lots of sunshine, and coolish temperatures to wrap up the year. Tonight for any New Year’s Eve it will be clear, but cool across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We will see temperatures fall into the upper 30s in the Pee Dee and Low 40s along the coast. As we head into New Year’s Day it should be fairly pleasant across the area. Highs will top out in the upper 50s in the Pee Dee and near 60 along the coast.

A cold front will pass through the area Monday night. We will mostly see clouds, and isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs on Tuesday through Friday will only mange to warm into the low to mid 50s. We will see sunshine Tuesday, partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The chances of showers move through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.

After the cold front moves through Thursday morning, we will see again cool conditions across the region. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will be very cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s right now across the Pee Dee, and border belt. Along the coast we will see temperatures fall to near or just below freezing.

Looking towards the weekend, we could see another strong storm system move through the southeast. Right now we could see rain beginning Saturday, and lasting into Sunday. We will have to continue to monitor the model trends, and continue to fine tune the forecast.