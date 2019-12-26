Mild temperatures to wrap up the week

After a mostly sunny and mild Christmas day, we’ll continue that trend for the rest of the week. Today and Friday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s for the next few days, then we’ll warm up a bit for the weekend. Rain chances remain low through Saturday but will increase for Sunday. Temperatures will warm to near 70 for inland areas as rain chances increase throughout Sunday afternoon. Showers continue into Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. We’ll clear out late on Monday and cool back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny & mild. High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. low: 45-48 inland, 50-52 beaches

Friday: Partly sunny & mild. High: mid 60s