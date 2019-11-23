Mild today with on-and-off showers, especially late

Clouds and showers have returned to the Carolinas, and they will linger for part of the weekend. A cold front will move through tonight, ahead of this front, it will stay mild with temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day with showers moving in from west to east. Areas west of I-95 will see showers at any time today. Areas east of I-95 will have to wait until late afternoon, or even tonight. This front will push east of us by Sunday morning, and it will be dry and cooler with highs in the low to 60s. Sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, then a slight chance for showers Wednesday with highs topping out near 70. Mostly sunny and cooler again for Thanksgiving.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with showers late. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, showers likely, breezy then clearing. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Sunday, sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.