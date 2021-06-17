MINGLE of the Pee Dee joins Qulture for first ever Juneteenth festival

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Local non-profit organization, MINGLE of the Pee Dee, is partnering with the owner of Qulture to host the first Juneteenth festival.

The festival will be held at 3027C E. Palmetto St. in Florence on Saturday. Festivities start at 3 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

“It means a celebration of freedom and it’s symbolic of freedom coming regardless of,” Les Echols, Co-Founder of MINGLE of the Pee Dee says.

The festival will celebrate historic contributions of African Americans while bringing together families of all races from across the Pee Dee area for live entertainment, food, drinks and networking.

“Juneteenth is us saying there’s a lot we want to say, it’s a lot we want to do and we’re starting it here today,” says Consuela Casey, owner of Qulture. “Everyone should be off to come out and learn more about Juneteenth and network with us and try to get somethings done. Move some agendas forward,” Casey said.

The event is free to those attending. Vendors will be available as well.

The City of Florence recognizes Juneteenth as an official holiday.

“What is the 4th of July to a slave? right. We’re finally celebrating freedom for all cultures including African Americans in this country and I’m glad we can finally recognize it as a day of freedom,” says Chaquez McCall, City Councilmember.

For more information, send an email to peedeemingle@gmail.com or call 843-616-1030.