Mining permit approved for company in northern Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A mining permit has been granted for a company looking to put a mine near the Horry County side of the Nichols area.

A company called White Sands needs the mining permit to put what would be the third mine off about a half-mile stretch of the rural, unpaved MW Stroud road. White Sands wants to mine sand and clay there. Horry County Council approved the permit during Tuesday night’s meeting.

A map of the proposed mine by White Sands. (Courtesy: Horry County)

Neighbors told county council last month they’re worried mines are not safe. They also said loud trucks and other noises would disturb them at night.

At that August meeting, Steve Powell, who’s the president of Venture Engineering, said the mine would have enough buffer space from neighbors and hill barriers. Powell also said it would be a smaller mine with fewer trucks because crews would dig up specialty sands, instead of fill dirt that’s taken from mines closer to Myrtle Beach.

The mine will be allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.