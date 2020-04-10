MISSING: Robeson County man believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says it is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Bardo Daniel Bonilla, 52, of St. Pauls hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon around 3:30, walking in the area of Register Road.

Bonilla is 5’3″ and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a yellow and black striped shirt and a blue “NYC” hat.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bonilla is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.