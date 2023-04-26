GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Gaston County businesses went up in flames in a fire ignited by Molotov cocktails, police said.

Officers responded at about 2 a.m. to calls about a fire at a strip mall at 3335 York Highway. Two separate businesses were believed to have been targeted, according to a police report.

“This is 20 years gone in one night,” said Javier Medina, one of the owners of Gizmo Logic. “It’s a total loss. There’s nothing left. All my equipment destroyed, a lot of the customers’ equipment destroyed.”

Instead of closing up shop, the family-owned business was boarding up on Tuesday.

“People out there are cannibals,” Medina said. They don’t care about anybody’s property. They don’t care about how hard somebody worked. They just go and destroy.”

No arrests have been made, and no additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-861-8000.