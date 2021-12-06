More 70s Will Follow up our Early Fog

I hope your Monday is off to a good start! We’ve got a good deal of morning fog that need to clear up, bot once it does, partly sunny skies will win out. Highs are on pace to reach the low to mid 70s. Clouds will then increase into Tuesday, with a big switch of winds out of the north, resulting in most highs in the mid 50s.

Get the umbrellas ready for our midweek, as we finally see our next system of rain showers passing through our region on Wednesday. Overall rainfall looks to be around 0.5-1″, and lets hope that holds up as we really need it. Clouds will rapidly decrease into Thursday, as sunshine returns, but temps stay cool.

We will remain drier, with temps rising again towards the start of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies after early fog, with highs ranging in the low to mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the low 50s to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs averaging in the mid 50s.