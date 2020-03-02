More rain for the week ahead

Warmer temperatures are expected this week as rain chances increase. High pressure offshore will keep us dry and mild today. It’s possible for a few spotty showers this evening, but better chances overnight into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will keep rain chances in the forecast through Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Unsettled weather will continue Thursday as an area of low pressure develops along our front and moves up the coast. Some rain Thursday could be heavy at times. We’ll see clearing skies by Friday with sunshine and below normal temperatures for the weekend.
Today: Increasing Clouds and mild. Highs 68-70 inland, 64 Beaches.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 54-58
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 66-70