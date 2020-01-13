Happy Monday!

After a stormy weekend, we are going to continue to see more showers and thunderstorms to start off your workweek. A stationary front that has been camped out over our region will remain over the area for the next few days. Along this boundary, we’ll continue to see more showers and thunderstorms skate from west to east. These storms do have the potential to be strong at times, producing strong damaging wind gusts.

Tuesday afternoon this stationary front will lift slightly to the north leading to a slight decrease in shower chances along the Grand Strand, but rain chances remain pretty good throughout the Pee Dee.

As we look forward to the end of this workweek we will see more sunshine throughout the region as well as some slightly cooler conditions. By the second half of the weekend and early next week we see some much more seasonable daytime highs.