More Storms To Wrap Up The Week

The heat and humidity will stick around as the storm chances remain elevated. The storms the popped up this afternoon and evening will dissipate throughout the overnight and we’ll be warm and muggy. The cold front is still just outside the area and will gradually push in and through the area on Friday. It will still be hot and humid tomorrow as the scattered storms linger. The front will stick around keeping the storm chances higher through Friday. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up slightly.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few lingering storms. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-78 beaches.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 87-91