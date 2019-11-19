More sunshine and a little warmer

The cloudy, cool weather we have had since last week is coming to an end. Skies will clear tonight as an upper low moves away from the area, being replaced with high pressure tomorrow. It will be cool tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Thursday, and slowly warm up with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will see a more dramatic warm up on Friday as we warm into the low 70s. The next cold front will move in late Saturday, bringing showers. Sunshine will return Sunday, and it will be a little bit cooler, but not as cool as it has been recently. High temperatures will be in the 60s with sunshine to start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 60-65.