More sunshine on deck

High pressure is building in and will control our weather through the weekend. This will bring plenty of sunshine and a slow warming trend. High temperatures today will be mainly in the 60s. Most places should make it into the 70s Friday, then we will see low to mid-70s over the weekend. Humidity will start to increase on Sunday as temperatures slowly climb. It will be warm and humid to start next week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday, then scattered showers/thunderstorms Tuesday.
Today, sunny and mild. Highs 66-68 inland, 64-66 beaches.
Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 42-44 inland, 45-46 beaches.
Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs 70-75.