More sunshine on deck

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) - Two men were arrested Friday on charges related to multiple larcenies across Robeson County, deputies say.

Robert Kinlaw, 21 and Sebastian Lowery, 25, both of Lumberton, have been charged with four counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of felony larceny and one count of attempted larceny, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.