More sunshine on the way before rain returns next week

Tonight expect seasonable cooler low temperatures. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s inland and near 70 at the beaches. High pressure extending down into the Carolinas will continue to dominate, keeping the area dry and less humid over the next couple of days. High temperatures for tomorrow will be seasonable in the low 90s inland and mid-80s at the beaches. Humid conditions will be a little bit higher tomorrow, but still in the upper 60s for dew point. However, the humidity will return later on in the workweek in full force. The start to the week will be pleasant much like this weekend. Temperatures will also start to rise as the week continues, which will increase the heat index. Also, by the middle of next week, a cold front will approach the Carolinas, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms. The second half of next week afternoon thunderstorms will return.

Tonight: Mainly Clear with calm winds. Lows upper 60s inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs in the low 90s inland, 85 beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm with increasing humidity. Highs in the low 90s inland and, near 86 at the beaches.