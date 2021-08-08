More sunshine wins for Sunday!

Happy Sunday everyone! Our second half of the weekend comes along with warmer high temps, a good deal of hazy sunshine, and limited pop up storm potential. Most will be remaining dry, but rain chances can’t be completely ruled out. Overnight conditions look to be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 70s.

During the workweek, a stagnant pattern will settle in with hazy and humid conditions, again with limited isolated storms around. For the most part though most will be sticking with plenty of hazy sunshine with heat index values around 100 for our afternoons. Make it a great week and stay cool.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Good deal of sunshine with a couple stray storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Good amount of clearing. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a couple storms possible. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.