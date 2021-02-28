Morning fog to more warmth today

Good Sunday morning! We’re looking to see a big jump in temperatures again, starting with the slow decrease of thick early fog. Highs for us today will rise into the mid 70s along the coast, up to the low 80s inland. Mainly cloudy conditions remain in place as well. As those clouds hold overnight, low temps will only be dropping into the low 60s.

Tomorrow we will take a bit of a turn with scattered showers, but highs will still remain around 70. Rainfall rates should only accumulate to a range of 0.1-0.5″. Tuesday dries out, but cools off to high temps in the 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with early fog. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Staying cloudy with a stray shower. Lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers around with highs around 70.