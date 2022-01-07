Morning temps plummet tomorrow

Happy Friday my friends! Sunshine dominates as we remain chilly into the weekend. The cold front that moved through last night will push further off shore today, allowing for more cold air to come in. A lot of places will not get out of the 40s for highs both today and tomorrow. Everyone will drop below freezing tonight with a possible wind chill in the teens for a few spots to the north. Brrrr!

High temps will warm up on Sunday ahead of another strong cold front. The front will bring rain showers Sunday night, working to linger into Monday morning. The rain will move out early Monday and skies will gradually clear. Temps will start to drop Monday with more cold air moving in again for Tuesday. Once again, we should all be below freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Temperatures rebound to slightly above average levels by Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs: 46-50 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows: 23-26 inland, 28-30 beaches.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs: 44-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.