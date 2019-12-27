Mostly dry and warm to wrap up the week

Temperature remain well above average for the next few day as rain chances remain low into the weekend. We’ll see more clouds today but temperatures will still climb to the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances are small for today with the onshore flow but most will stay dry through Saturday. We’ll stick to the upper 60s to near 70 through the weekend but rain chances increase throughout the day on Sunday. Showers will continue into Monday as temps warm up a little more ahead of a cold front. The cold front will push the showers off shore Monday night and we’ll dry out and cool off into mid week, back to the 50s.