Mostly sunny and chilly weather through the weekend

High pressure builds in this weekend bringing some of the chilliest air of this fall season, especially Monday morning where we will have the threat for patchy front away from the coast.
Today expect sunny skies inland while along the coast we’ll have a few more clouds. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. A weak cold front moves through overnight knocking temperatures back into the low 60s Sunday afternoon and cold temperatures Monday morning.
A coastal trough will develop off shore early next week that could spread clouds along with a low chance for some showers mainly along the coast Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm back to the low 70s by mid week which is average for this time of year. Another cold front will move through late week bringing move chilly temperatures by Friday.