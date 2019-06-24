Mostly Sunny and Heating Back Up







Warm and muggy start to the week as a warm front moves through this morning. Mostly sunny skies today with highs back up to near 90° along the coast, mid 90s inland. We’ll be muggy as well, that will make it feel more like triple digits this afternoon, especially inland. We’ll remain mostly dry, hot and humid through mid week with a weak cold front moving through early Wednesday morning. That cold front will hang up off shore and bring us better rain chances Thursday and Friday as it drifts back onshore. Rain chances will be scattered throughout the weekend, mainly in the afternoons.

Today: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 beaches and mid to upper 90s inland.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy . Lows in the mid 70s beaches low 70s inland.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: near 90 along the coast, mid 90s inland.





