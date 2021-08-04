Mother, daughter face charges in homicide investigation after death of relative who was ‘severely disabled’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and daughter were charged on Tuesday during a homicide investigation after a “severely disabled” man related to them died last year of medical complications resulting from neglect, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 2:00 p.m. on November 4, 2020, authorities with the WSPD and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded to Dacian Street after they were told an adult in the home wasn’t breathing.

Shortly after they arrived, medical services personnel pronounced 42-year-old Larry Hawks, of Winston-Salem, dead. He was taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office at Baptist Hospital for an autopsy.

On November 5, 2020, an autopsy was conducted, and Winston-Salem police began investigating.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Larry was severely disabled and in the care of his mother and sister, later identified as Sandra Hawks, 69, of Winston-Salem, and Crystal Hawks, 47, of Winston-Salem, respectively.

In July 2021, authorities with the NCMEO determined that Larry died of medical complications resulting from neglect and his death was determined to be a homicide.

On August 3, 2021, detectives charged Sandra and Crystal with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a disabled adult by failing to provide care causing serious injury.

Sandra and Crystal voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement at the Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office and both were released on a $100,000 unsecured bond. A court date of August 19, 2021, has been set.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.