Humidity increasing, chance of storms returns on Monday

Happy Sunday all, and a very happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! We’re looking at a shift in winds out of the south today, where sunshine will still win out again and highs push back towards 80 for the coast, to the mid 80s inland.

Humidity will increase today as well, then will do so more on Monday ahead of a cold front late in the day. This will bring a chance for isolated pm showers and thunderstorms. We’ll dry out on Tuesday with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. Some stray showers are still possible there though. A storm system will bring another chance for isolated rain on Wednesday, with temperatures staying well below normal, with another shot at storms slated for Thursday.

MOTHER’S DAY: Good deal of sun with highs around 80, up to the mid 80s inland.

TONIGHT: Clouds mix in with lows around 70 to the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Warmer with partial sunshine and isolated pm storms. Highs range in the low to mid 80s.