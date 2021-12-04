Motorcycle driver dies in Horry County after striking median on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet man died Saturday night while driving a motorcycle on Highway 17, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers tell News13, the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson died on scene after they drove into the median, struck the curb, and were ejected off the motorcycle.

The accident happened on Highway 17 near Hilton Road about 6:30 P.M. Saturday.

The driver was not wearing a helmet. The Horry County deputy coroner says the man was 38-years-old.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.