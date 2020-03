MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash in Maxton on Monday night.

Interim Maxton Police Chief Kelly Jacobs tells News13 that a motorcycle and compact SUV crashed near Graham Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The person’s name has not yet been released. It’s not clear what led to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

