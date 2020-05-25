Live Now
Myrtle Beach video ceremony for Memorial Day

Motorcyclist is flown to hospital after crash near Aynor

Home
Posted: / Updated:

HORRY CO (WBTW) – A motorcyclist is being flown to the hospital after a crash on near Aynor.

The patient was transported via amublance to Station 27, which served as a helicopter landing zone, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Their injuries are considered to be serious, HCFR said

Crews were dispatched at 12:52 p.m. to the area of Highway 319 and Sawyer Road for the single-vehicle motorcycle accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories