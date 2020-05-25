Motorcyclist is flown to hospital after crash near Aynor

HORRY CO (WBTW) – A motorcyclist is being flown to the hospital after a crash on near Aynor.

The patient was transported via amublance to Station 27, which served as a helicopter landing zone, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Their injuries are considered to be serious, HCFR said

Crews were dispatched at 12:52 p.m. to the area of Highway 319 and Sawyer Road for the single-vehicle motorcycle accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.