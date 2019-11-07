Much colder weather arrives tonight

Much colder weather will move in tonight and will continue into the weekend. A strong cold front will move through tonight. Clouds will increase this evening, along with a few showers. Steadier, heavier rain will move in tonight. After the front passes late tonight, it will become windy and temperatures will drop. Rain and clouds will clear early tomorrow, and it will be a windy and much colder day with high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will continue to drop tomorrow night, falling below freezing away from the coast. The cold weather will continue into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday, and 60s Sunday. Some spots could hit 70 Monday before the next cold snap arrives Tuesday. Next week’s cold snap may be even colder than the one coming in this weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers this evening, then rain overnight. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, clearing, windy and much colder. Highs 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.