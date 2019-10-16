Much cooler for the end of the week

Today’s clouds are moving away as cooler and drier air moves in. A cold front will move offshore tonight as skies clear quickly this evening. temperatures will drop into the 50s, with some spots cooling into the 40s tonight. Plenty of sunshine for the next couple of days with high pressure controlling our weather. It will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. A potential tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send moisture our way for the weekend. Clouds and some rain are possible Saturday or Sunday. It will warm back into the 70s this weekend into next week. A cold front on Tuesday will bring some rain, then a cool down for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.