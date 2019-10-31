Much cooler weather moving in

A strong cold front moving through tonight will bring thunderstorms, and a change to much cooler weather. The front will push offshore tonight, taking the storms with it, leaving behind windy, cooler and drier weather. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but instead of the mid 80s, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. The cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Some spots could cool into the 30s Friday night. Warmer weather will return by the middle of next week, and with the warm up will come a slight chance for showers on Tuesday.

Tonight, clearing, windy and cool. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.