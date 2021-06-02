Much needed rain makes a return

For this warm Wednesday, rain chances are back and will stay with us through the end of the week! A warm front will lift northward through the area today, hence the humidity and a few scattered showers. High pressure offshore will push plenty of moisture into the Carolinas over the next couple of days as well. Warm, humid weather with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers/storms will just keep being a continuing trend.

We will see more sunshine break out on Saturday, but the chance for scattered storms lasts right on. High pressure will strengthen over the Carolinas over the weekend though. This is why we will see more sunshine and warmth overall. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s, near 90 inland on Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue as stated, but rain chances will lower through the weekend and into next week with more typical hit or miss storms next week.

Today: Peeks of sun, warm and humid with scattered showers & storms. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday: Peeks of sun with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.