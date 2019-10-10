NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are responding to a multi-alarm structure fire in North Myrtle Beach.

According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire is at a building in the 5900 block of North Ocean Boulevard. Nixon Street and Ocean Boulevard are closed in the area as firefighters work. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach says the building is a 4-story residence that is under construction and that the fourth and first floors were fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the building at the time and so far no injuries are reported, Firefighters will remain on scene for a while tonight.

According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, just after 6:30 p.m., the bulk of the fire had been knocked down and crews are working to extinguish hidden pockets of fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue providing aid to our partners at North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue at a structure fire this evening.#HCFR Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Thursday, October 10, 2019

People are asked to avoid the area.