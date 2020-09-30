Multi-vehicle crash leads to at least one injury, traffic backups in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving multiple vehicles resulted in at least one injury Tuesday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at least one person was injured in the crash near Socastee Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road. It happened around 7:15 p.m.

A News13 photographer saw two cars badly damaged at the scene. Both had significant front-end damage. Several lanes of traffic were blocked.

The Horry County Police Department also responded to the scene.

News13 has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for additional information.